Hugh Linehan: Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show: The host is excellent. Everything else... not so much

Does RTÉ have the resources, the technical firepower or, most of all, the guests to make the new format work?The Late Late Show: Patrick Kielty has a rapport with the audience, a stand-up’s talent for the ad-lib, a general likability and obvious intelligence. Photograph: Andres Poveda/RTÉmanagement) that the programme was the flagship and pinnacle of Irish broadcasting, we are now seven shows into his first season.

First, Kielty is excellent. He has a rapport with the audience, a stand-up’s talent for the ad-lib, a general likability and obvious intelligence. The only area in which he seems a little lacking is in one-to-one interviews with the likes of Carl Frampton, the boxer, or Juno Dawson, the author, when he appears reluctant to ask awkward questions. Not that his predecessor did much of that either.

The Late Late has always aspired towards the style of its American counterparts, and this ad-heavy format does that, but not in a good way Everything else, unfortunately, feels a little off. The unsatisfactory spatial relationships of the set mean presenter and guests still need to contort themselves to look each other in the eye. And the camera choices too often lag a beat behind what's happening on set.

With four segments and three ad breaks over 90 minutes, the pacing is also odd, with the final item in particular often feeling rushed. That isn’t helped by the new diktat requiring multiple guests to be on air together whenever possible.

Whatever the truth of all this, the guest list is still uninspiring. If it continues in this vein, Ireland's standing army of comedians will be so depleted that by January they'll have to introduce conscription. It may be a sign of jitters that the new policy of not flagging guests in advance was jettisoned so the nation could be alerted to the impending appearance of the Belgian action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme, who has rarely troubled the box office since the 1990s.

