Huda Kattan has launched her debut skincare line, and we're already in love.

WISHFUL, the skincare brand by world-leading beauty personality-turned-entrepreneur Huda Kattan, is here, launching with the cult beauty product you won’t be able to live without.

Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is a gentle yet powerful exfoliating scrub infused with a combination of pineapple and papaya enzymes, and BHAs and AHAs that leave the skin with a head-turning, wow-worthy glow.The revolutionary scrub reveals smooth, radiant and glowing skin in seconds and promises long-lasting results in just 10 days thanks to its unique combination of fruit extracts, acids, and soft exfoliants.

Meet our Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub! ? What is it? A super gentle yet effective exfoliating scrub (for ALL skin types) that buffs away dead skin cells. headtopics.com

Since starting her cult beauty blog 10 years ago, Huda has shared her skincare challenges and solutions, one of which was a dull and uneven complexion. After years of traveling the globe, talking to industry experts, trying and testing the latest techniques and tools and even cooking up DIY solutions in her kitchen, Huda is thrilled to launch WISHFUL with her own solution to lackluster skin, the Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub.

Huda has debuted her skincare brand with this hero scrub thanks to its transformative powers that give glowing, healthy skin, and she knows what a powerful confidence boost that can be!Anyone that follows Huda Beauty will know of her fruity obsession with pineapple and its exceptional properties, which led her to cook up a powerful concoction of fruit extracts and chemical ingredients that give exceptional results. headtopics.com

The dream was brought to life in South Korea, the epicentre of new beauty technology, where Huda worked with a team to create a unique combination of three different exfoliating techniques in just one gentle scrub.

