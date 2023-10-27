Huda Beauty launches a transfer, sweat and water-resistant body highlighter

N.Y.M.P.H., Not. Your. Mama’s. Panty. Hose. is the current darling of the beauty world after its arrival this week because well, check that glow.

Makeup guru Huda Kattan has described it as the “most pigmented shimmer you’ll ever try” making it a must for girls who love their shimmer. N.Y.M.P.H comes in three water, sweat transfer-resistant shades and is inspired by none other than Beyoncé.

Luna is ideal for fair and light tones, with soft white gold, rose gold and silver pearls to illuminate the skin. Aphrodite then, think gold pearls for a golden bronze to add glow to tan or medium skin tones headtopics.com

Thirdly, there’s Aurora, a toasty copper shade featuring warm gold and bronze pearls to “add an enviable radiance to rich skin”. Here it is!! ? Introducing N.Y.M.P.H., Not. Your. Mama’s. Panty. Hose. Isn’t she gorgeous!!! ??? Get ready to GLOW in ways like never before! #LiquidPantyHose #HudaBeautyNYMPH“I am a huge fan of Beyoncé and I was in awe of how flawless and luminous her legs look when she’s on stage! She is the closest thing we have to a goddess, so we wanted to take a modern twist on the pantyhose look without the fuss and discomfort of actual pantyhose.

Although this new product is described as a body highlighter, Huda herself has been applying it as a face highlighter too, as demonstrated in the below Instagram video.However, it’s all about the blend and by applying like a primer and adding your foundation over this base, you’ll get gorgeous glowy skin. headtopics.com

Whether using it on the body or the face, there are a few simple tips to keep in mind as explained by Huda herself.

