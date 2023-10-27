HSE worker who engaged in ‘quiet quitting’ remained on full pay for over two years due to ‘light touch’ management

The tribunal heard Mr Ryan 'opposed' going back to work as a hospital porter at Cork University Hospital in August 2020 and was shortly afterwards offered an alternative doing pest control for the HSE at St Finbarr’s Hospital.A “seismic omission” by HSE management saw a worker who “stayed at home when he was required to work” remain on full pay for two and a half years before he was eventually deemed to be absent without leave, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.

The tribunal noted that “light touch in the extreme” management by the health service meant they got “very little productivity” from the worker, Shane Ryan, from the autumn of 2019 to January 2021, while they continued to pay him his full salary and benefits.

Dublin Marathon: ‘The last six miles are really hard and then it’s mind over matter’, says 83-year-old runnerIt also rejected a series of allied pay and working time complaints – but it did award him €1,200 for unpaid public holiday entitlements. headtopics.com

Mr Ryan said he had been forced to take six months’ sick leave from February 2019 onward over the effects of alleged bullying by a now-retired colleague – and that when he returned, there was “no work” for him to do in pest control.

Mr Ryan said he “felt abandoned” and was becoming “depressed” with “no anchor at the office, just a temporary stop-off in the morning followed by time at home”. Mr Ryan was asked again in November 2021 if he would work in transport at St Finbarr’s on an “interim” basis pending a return to pest control, Mr Ross said, adding that “intense efforts” were made to get Mr Ryan to return to work. headtopics.com

Mr Ryan’s pay was stopped on January 31st 2022 and his employment then terminated on June 7th 2022, the WRC noted. She found that wrote that Mr Ryan “was not a regular attender at work over a three-year period” with only a “tenuous link to his employment from 2019 to 2021″.“I must conclude that what I am seeing here is an incidence of ‘a quiet quitting’ or associated burnout, rather than a concerted effort to work with the respondent to, at the very minimum, try the pest control job,” Ms Doyle wrote.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Four Irish People Injured In Light Plane Crash In FloridaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Monumental work of research sheds new light on GAA in the time of SamGround-breaking account of evolution of competition for Ireland’s most famous sporting trophy Read more ⮕

Insufficient evidence found by World Rugby to pursue Tom Curry racism allegationWorld Rugby announced that it has closed the case unless additional evidence comes to light Read more ⮕

Irish nurses subjected to over 7,500 assaults since the beginning of the pandemicIrish nurses have suffered over 7,500 assaults at work since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, figures from the HSE show. Read more ⮕

Health service received 309 complaints every week last yearA total of 16,065 complaints were received by the HSE during 2022, representing an increase of five per cent from the previous year Read more ⮕

Ciarán Murphy: Shane Walsh, Andre Onana and Harry Maguire all see light at the end of the tunnelNo matter how much sportspeople say otherwise, criticism from outside takes its toll Read more ⮕