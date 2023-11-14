HSE warns parents of rise in respiratory syncytial virus cases

The HSE has issued a warning urging parents to be vigilant of their children’s symptoms following a ‘significant rise’ in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and winter viruses. RSV is a highly contagious respiratory disease, which generally occurs between October and April, with cases peaking in December. A rise in RSV is to be expected during the winter period. RSV causes bronchiolitis, which is a common chest infection in babies and young children.

This virus spreads when someone coughs or sneezes and it mostly affects babies and young children under two years old, especially babies under six months old. Most cases are mild and clear up within two to three weeks without treatment. Sometimes RSV can be more serious and children with bronchiolitis may need to be cared for in hospital. The HSE advises parents to trust their instinct and to always contact their GP if they are worried, especially if the symptoms get worse quickl

