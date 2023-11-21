HSE warns of rise in winter viruses and urges vaccination

The HSE has issued a warning over a rise in winter viruses and has urged people to get vaccinated against flu and Covid-19. They said there is an "expected imminent" rise in the flu with the peak flu season this year expected to fall between mid-December and into January. People with long term health conditions and healthcare workers have been told that it is "particularly important" for them to avail of the free vaccines.

The vaccines are available for free for eligible groups from participating GP practices and pharmacies and both vaccines can be given at the same time. READ MORE: HSE urges pregnant women to vaccinate against major diseases this winter Dr Éamonn O’Moore, Director of National Health Protection, HSE said: “We are concerned that the uptake of the vaccines so far remains low, and that this may have a serious impact on public health in the coming weeks and months. There is no room for complacency at this point. “Our hospitals are already feeling pressure from a significant level of RSV, particularly our paediatric service





