HSE physiotherapist faces censure over controversial remarks on vaccines and masks

An inquiry has recommended that a HSE physiotherapist should be censured for 'scaremongering' remarks she made at public events which criticised vaccines, public health guidelines and the use of masks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A fitness-to-practice inquiry found a series of allegations of professional misconduct proven against Anna Marie Stack Rivas over controversial comments she made in public on three separate occasions over a six-month period in 2020 while identifying herself as a physiotherapist and healthcare worker. They included stating that it was 'absolutely ridiculous' that the health service and Government were pushing people to wear masks when it would make them sick. Ms Stack Rivas claimed that 'after two hours of wearing masks in school you’re causing your children permanent brain damage.' The physiotherapist also claimed that it was 'criminal' that there were 'dangerous ingredients' in Covid-19 vaccines including carcinogenics and the DNA of aborted babie





