HSE board members warn of ‘drift towards privatisation’ in efforts to cut waiting lists

The National Treatment Purchase Fund funds additional staff and overtime to run weekend clinics in public hospitals. But it also funds the rental of operating theatres from the private sector to treat public patients. Photograph: Getty Images

Faced with massive waiting lists and increasing numbers of new referrals, the health service has been increasingly resorting to the private sector to help reduce delays in treatment for patients. The National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) was allocated €150 million this year to address treatment backlogs, with which it aims to take over 300,000 patients off waiting lists.

So-called dynamic purchasing solutions (DPS) are being used as a short-term solution, HSE national director for acute operations Mary Day told the committee.Time review: lives of drug addict teen, in-over-her-head mother and a child killer make for riveting prison dramaIreland’s Fittest Family: Sonia O’Sullivan struggles to get a word in as shouty Davy Fitzgerald dominates headtopics.com

“The committee expressed concern about a potential drift towards privatisation and emphasised the importance of ensuring that this is monitored,” the minutes of the meeting state. The NTPF funds additional staff and overtime to run weekend clinics in public hospitals. But it also funds the rental of operating theatres from the private sector to treat public patients.