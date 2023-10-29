HSE are no longer facilitating home water births after ‘small number of incidents’

It can reduce pain, aid in relaxation and even decrease the change of an epidural being needed.“Research has found water birth can result in less pain, less chance of an epidural, shorter first stage of labour and less use of syntocinon,” AIMS said in a statement.

“Adverse incidents happen in all maternity care settings, including hospitals. AIMS understands the normal response to adverse incidents in general in maternity care settings is not to immediately pull services – unless there is ample evidence to show that service is unsafe.”

It said this procedure happened with CTG monitoring in the aftermath of the 2017 review of the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise. “Furthermore, AIMS believes this strategy will result in more medicalised interventions such as the routine use of syntocinon, the routine use of episiotomies, or coached pushing and a poorer maternity experience overall.” headtopics.com

“What this means is that during your labour a woman can immerse in water but will have to leave the water for the birth of your baby.

