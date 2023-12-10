HSE apologises for serious failings in care of teenager who died of meningitis

The HSE has apologised to the family of a teenager who died of meningitis in University Hospital Limerick, for the “serious failings in the care” provided to the girl at the hospital. A damning internal review of the circumstances of the death of Aoife Johnston, 16, from Shannon, Co Clare, was provided to her family last week, it emerged on Sunday. The report found Aoife waited 12 hours in UHL’s severely overcrowded emergency department and was not treated for sepsis until it was too late.
She was not given the care she required despite her family desperately flagging her deteriorating condition. The review found that delays in her treatment breached national guidelines on sepsis management. She died of bacterial meningitis in UHL on December 19, 2022, two days after she presented at the hospital. The unpublished report, which was commissioned by UHL last January - and was supposed to be completed by last March - was given to Aoife’s family last wee
