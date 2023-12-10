HSE apologises for serious failings in care of teenager who died of meningitis

The HSE has apologised to the family of a teenager who died of meningitis in University Hospital Limerick, for the “serious failings in the care” provided to the girl at the hospital. A damning internal review of the circumstances of the death of Aoife Johnston, 16, from Shannon, Co Clare, was provided to her family last week, it emerged on Sunday. The report found Aoife waited 12 hours in UHL’s severely overcrowded emergency department and was not treated for sepsis until it was too late.

She was not given the care she required despite her family desperately flagging her deteriorating condition. The review found that delays in her treatment breached national guidelines on sepsis management. She died of bacterial meningitis in UHL on December 19, 2022, two days after she presented at the hospital. The unpublished report, which was commissioned by UHL last January - and was supposed to be completed by last March - was given to Aoife’s family last wee





IrishMirror » / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Consultants warn of immediate threat to patients at Letterkenny University HospitalAlmost 30 consultants at Letterkenny University Hospital have warned that the lives of patients are under immediate threat due to emergency department delays and inadequate facilities. They have sent a letter to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly expressing their concerns.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

HSE hands out leaflets over overdose concerns in DublinThe Health Service Executive has said there were an additional four overdoses reported overnight following the discovery of the synthetic opioid nitazene cut with heroin in the Dublin area.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

HSE advises of ‘extra risk’ to those who use heroin in Dublin areaA total of 40 drug-related overdoses have been reported to the HSE in the last 36 hours

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

HSE Updates Warning on Heroin Overdose Clusters in DublinA total of 40 drug-related overdoses have been reported to the HSE in the last 36 hours

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

HSE encourages people to apply for the GP visit Card onlineAn additional 215,000 people have become eligible for a GP visit card from today

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

HSE warns parents of rise in respiratory syncytial virus casesThe HSE has issued a warning urging parents to be vigilant of their children’s symptoms following a ‘significant rise’ in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and winter viruses.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »