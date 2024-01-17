HSE and GP apologize for delayed treatment of child who swallowed battery

Aaron Sikorski, aged one at the time, not sent for X-ray despite mother’s concerns and visits to GP and hospital ED. The HSE and a general practitioner have apologised to a woman for the treatment her son received after he swallowed a battery. Aaron Sikorski was 13-months-old when he swallowed the button-type battery while playing at home. The High Court heard it was 9½ days before a chest X-ray was carried out despite visits to his GP and the emergency department at Galway University Hospital.

Aaron’s senior counsel, Damien Higgins, told the court the battery was a common circular battery used in watches and can react with saliva to burn through the oesophagus. Medical help should be sought within 48 hours in such cases. Counsel said the boy ended up having to have an emergency operation to extract the battery and also further reconstructive surgery on his oesophagus. He remained in hospital for three weeks having spent time in intensive care





