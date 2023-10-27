Hozier Forced To Postpone London Forum Show

The Irish singer-songwriter was due to wrap up a string of recent shows at the the venue but has had to reschedule the show to June 30th.A statement posted to his official Facebook page reads:
“Tonight’s London show at The Forum in Kentish Town has had to be postponed after Hozier came down with a very bad throat infection. “The show has been re-scheduled for Tuesday June 30th and all existing tickets will be valid for the new date.
“Hozier would like to apologise to all those who were due to attend tonight’s concert and for any inconvenience caused, and hopes that everyone is able to make it to the re-arranged date. headtopics.com
