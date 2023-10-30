– Hozier Announces A String of Irish Dates

What’s the perfect way to celebrate topping the charts with your debut album? A string of tour dates, of course.Hozier’s debut album has smashed 2014’s Irish album sales records to become the fastest selling album of the year, and is currently at Number 1 for the second week.

, is currently sitting at over 12 million views on YouTube and Hozier has now become one of Spotify's most viral artists in their history with over 21 million streams of the single, and with six songs in Spotify US' Viral Chart.

