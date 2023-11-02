Howth villa built by the Bewleys sells for €4m

The trend of below-asking-price sales has been percolating through the capital’s prime and super-prime residential sector of late, with palatial piles going for somewhat less than their vendors or selling agents had envisaged.
It is believed Brackenlea was built by Ernest Bewley soon after the death of his father, Joshua, and around the time the family’s firm was passed on to him. At the time, the family were among the wealthiest in the country and Ernest chose to build upon the elevated one-acre site with optimal spots from which to enjoy its panoramic views of Dublin Bay over a cup of the finest blend.
As well as the stunning views and ample private grounds, Brackenlea, located off Old Carrickbrack Road, has five bedrooms, extends to 355sq m (3,821 sq ft) and benefits from access to a private road leading to Howth Golf Club.
'My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could'ETL Global buys majority of Waterford-based accounting firm in second Irish deal Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions
