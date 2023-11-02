Howth villa built by the Bewleys sells for €4m

The trend of below-asking-price sales has been percolating through the capital’s prime and super-prime residential sector of late, with palatial piles going for somewhat less than their vendors or selling agents had envisaged.

It is believed Brackenlea was built by Ernest Bewley soon after the death of his father, Joshua, and around the time the family’s firm was passed on to him. At the time, the family were among the wealthiest in the country and Ernest chose to build upon the elevated one-acre site with optimal spots from which to enjoy its panoramic views of Dublin Bay over a cup of the finest blend.

As well as the stunning views and ample private grounds, Brackenlea, located off Old Carrickbrack Road, has five bedrooms, extends to 355sq m (3,821 sq ft) and benefits from access to a private road leading to Howth Golf Club.

‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’ETL Global buys majority of Waterford-based accounting firm in second Irish deal Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Slide in big tech stocks threatens stability of stock market indicesStock market growth is built almost entirely on success of ‘magnificent seven’ tech companies

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Our Test Drive: Rolls Royce SpectreWhile maybe not the best use of Earth's resources, and costing around €600,000, the quality engineering built into Rolls Royce's first EV is truly remarkable.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Paddy McKillen jnr sells off majority stake in Dean Hotel GroupInvestment firms from the UK and US have taken a majority stake in group in a deal valued at hundreds of millions of euros

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Pistol linked to 1689 Siege of Derry sells for €45kA historic sword pistol with links to the Siege of Derry has been sold at auction for £40,000 (€45,000).

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

ENTERTAINMENTIE: The Fall of the House of Usher - Where to Watch and Stream OnlineRuthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light...

Source: entertainmentIE | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Vauban posts impressive workout after first look at FlemingtonVauban is 3-1 favourite for the Melbourne Cup and impressed at Flemington.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕