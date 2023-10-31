How your body transforms when you don’t drink for a month

Participants probably also saved a bit of money, slept and ate better, probably performed better at work and were maybe even a little more bearable to live with.by going teetotal. Alcohol reduces the production of the antidiuretic hormone vasopressin, which means you lose water and sodium more quickly when you drink.

With more vasopressin in your body, you should notice a lovely glow to your skin. A month off the booze should also result in any pores you have reducing in size., particularly if you had high blood pressure to begin with. Studies have found that a month without booze is all it takes to start lowering your blood pressure.Even if your knowledge of the health impacts of drinking is pretty limited, you probably still know that your liver bears the brunt of the booze.

One study found that just four weeks without a drink can substantially reduce liver ‘stiffness’, which can be an early sign of liver disease.You may have noticed in the past that after drinking your bowel movements are, shall we say, different. If you suffer from bloating, wind, diarrhoea or constipation, chances are you’ll see an improvement in your symptoms after going one month without booze.

For more information about the impact reducing your alcohol intake will have on you, along with tips on how to cut down on the booze, you can visit

