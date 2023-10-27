How William and Harry will mark the 20th anniversary of their mum’s death

To mark the 20th anniversary of her death, her sons commissioned the statue as a tribute to her and said it’s time to “recognise her positive impact” at home and abroad.The statue will follow another memorial of Diana, The White Garden, which also lies in the palace and was completed during the spring.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, aged just 36, and throughout the summer months, William and Harry have made sure to pay tribute to their mother. Speaking about the statue in January, the princes said: “It has been 20 years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue.

“Our mother touched so many lives. We hope the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on her life and her legacy.” Last month, the princes took part in a documentary about her life which saw them look at old photos and reminisce about their childhood.‘Photos really, they never quite capture it’ – Sarah Jessica Parker shares sweet memories from recent trip to IrelandJosh Peck reveals he came ‘close’ to playing Edward in Twilight headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Prince George looks the absolute spit of dad William in this throwback picCan't even tell the difference, tbh. Read more ⮕

Meghan’s dad responds to Prince Harry’s comments about her family lifeMeghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Jnr, has responded to Prince Harry's remark that the royal family is 'the family I suppose that she's never had.' Read more ⮕

Prince Harry reportedly has enough material for a second bookPrince Harry reportedly has enough material to write a second book, following the release of his bombshell memoir 'Spare'. Read more ⮕

Prince Harry makes a dig at Royal Family in new Netflix seriesPrince Harry has made a dig at the Royal Family as his and Meghan Markle's explosive documentary hits Netflix. Read more ⮕

Prince Harry’s 'resentment' as he faces 4th Christmas separated from his familyPrince Harry could be feeling 'resentment' towards his wife Meghan Markle as the couple are due to spend their fourth Christmas away from his family in the UK, says relationship expert Read more ⮕

Prince Harry gave Meghan a ‘warning’ just before their relationship went publicPrince Harry gave Meghan a 'warning' just before their relationship was made public knowledge Read more ⮕