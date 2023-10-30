‘How will my daughter be affected when we move house?’

A move in the middle of a school term can be more challenging than during the summer, when your child would be starting at the new school in September. Photograph: StockPlanets/Getty

I am worried over whether this will cause issues in later life as both my husband and myself moved school at a young age and we both found this had a huge impact on us in terms of making friends and our self-confidence. Am I worried for nothing – or are there steps I can take to make the transition easier?

Timing can be important too. For example, a move in the middle of a school term can be more challenging than during the summer, when your child would be starting at the new school in September. Maybe one of you wants it more, or maybe you both have different reservations. It is worth talking these points through. Also, it might be helpful to reflect with your husband about your own childhood experiences. What specifically made your childhood house moves difficult? What supports would have made them easier? This process might give you an insight into how your daughter might cope, and what you can do to help her. headtopics.com

You could contact the new school for advice about what activities the children in her class are involved in You might research different activities in the new area where she can make new friends. You could contact the new school for advice about what activities the children in her class are involved in. When she does start at the new school, you can be proactive with the teacher (and your daughter about identifying potential new friends in her class and then taking steps to reach out to their parents re playdates or other opportunities to meet up.

