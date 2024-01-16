How to Stay Positive in January

Even though we're now roughly at the half-way point, January always feels like one of the longest months of the year. When the Christmas decorations get put away for another year and the bills associated with all those light-up decorations start to trickle in, it's easy to find yourself feeling a little down in the dumps. If you're looking for some ways to get you through the remainder of winter (or at least distract you until that long-awaited January pay-packet arrives) then look no further.

"By this time next year, we'll be millionaires" sounds like a great plan to try to achieve over the next 12 months, but it's not exactly a realistic one. Many of us spend the first few weeks of January making and breaking our New Year's Resolutions, which often only leads to a feeling of failure and more misery, but there is a way to make the 'New Year, New Me' attitude wor





Upcoming Music Events in 2024From Taylor Swift to Pink via Depeche Mode and Pixies, here’s how the calendar’s shaping up from January to October

Declutter Your Wardrobe: Expert Tips for a Fresh StartJanuary may technically be early for spring cleaning, but it is all about a new beginning. There’s nothing more satisfying than clearing the decks after the indulgence of Christmas: whether it’s through the clothes you wear (see our guide to low-maintenance outfits to ease you into January here) or how you store them. Undoubtedly, now is the best time to declutter your wardrobe. If this sounds like your idea of hell (we hear you) then the experts are on hand to offer some worthy advice. First things first: stop being in denial about what you actually use

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza as part of war transitionIsrael has started pulling troops out of Gaza in the first stage of a process expected to last throughout January. Stage 3 will see the bulk of troops withdraw from the coastal enclave with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) relying on air strikes and pinpoint cross-border incursions to ensure Hamas does not re-establish itself as a military threat.

Financial Markets Bet Against Central Banks' Mantra on Interest RatesThe financial markets have bet heavily against the central banks' mantra that interest rates will have to stay 'higher for longer' to reduce inflation. This article explores the potential consequences if the markets are proven wrong.

Significant Changes to Social Welfare and State Pension Rates Coming in 2024Some significant increases in social welfare rates, as well as sweeping changes to the state pension and tax rates, are set to take effect on January 1. The measures, which were announced in October’s Budget, include a number of one-off bonuses, but there are more on the way in the new year. Here’s a full list of what you can expect as we head into 2024.

Operation Transformation: Meet Michelle and DarraghMichelle, a stay-at-home mom, hopes Operation Transformation will help her find herself again. Darragh, engaged to Yvonne and a father of two, is also participating.

