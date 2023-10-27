How To Rekindle Your Love Of Reading

You probably know by now how beneficial reading is – it releases stress, boosts the happy chemicals in our brains, improves sleep quality, and stimulates our minds. But as we get older, it can feel harder to find the time (and the motivation) to choose curling up with a book over an aimless scroll on our phones.

If you’re someone who laments the days when they always had their nose in a book, and now can’t make their way through a single chapter – we hear you. Here’s how to get back to being a bookworm:This one is easier said than done, but it’s the only way to get yourself reading. Actively decide on a time that will suit you to read and when you’ll be able to really engage.

Prefer to embark on your book journey solo? No problemo. Goodreads is a great website for looking at genres and themes that interest you, with plenty of in-depth reviews to guide you. Youtube, Instagram and TikTok are also chock-a-block with suggestions for every kind of reader. headtopics.com

If you’re book shopping on a budget – join your local library! It’s free and the selections are brilliant. All Irish public libraries offer e-books too, so you can easily rent and return from the comfort of the couch. Bliss.

Read more:

stellarmagazine »

#LoveIsland: Megan told Wes she LOVED him, and it got weirdLove Island, we love you! Read more ⮕

Huda Kattan has launched her debut skincare line, and we’re already in loveHuda Kattan has launched her debut skincare line, and we're already in love. Read more ⮕

Love Island fans are calling Kaz ‘sly’ for what she said to Josh last nightThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Chloe Burrows admits she and Toby Aromolaran were asked back on Love IslandChloe Burrows has admitted that she and her now ex and Love Island co-star Toby Aromolaran were asked to go back on to the show. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Irish Girl Group ‘Featuring X’ Release Brand New Track ‘Wild Love’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Laura Whitmore says Caroline Flack has been ‘incredibly gracious’ of her taking on Love Island roleLaura Whitmore will take on hosting duties this time around, and has opened up about how 'supportive' Caroline Flack has been about her taking on the role. Read more ⮕