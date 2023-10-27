How to prepare your house for Storm Emma’s arrival

With Storm Emma approaching, and an orange and yellow weather warning in effect in some areas, households are being told to be prepared for heavy snow.
It’s going to affect the east coast first today, from the afternoon and then will move across the country in the evening. Accumulations of 4-6 cms of snow are expected in Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath and 3cms in Kilkenny, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.
Later in the week, it’s expected to be even worse with a chance that the warning could be elevated to red status. There are a number of things you can do now in preparation for low temperatures and the possibility of heavy snow showers.If you’re hesitant about bringing a pet inside, it has been suggested for owners to sit outside with them for a few minutes just to see how cold it really is. Then, you will realise that you need to bring them in for their safety.Buy food that will last longer than a few days and will be easily stored in the cupboard. headtopics.com
