How to look like you’ve slept all night (when you’ve barely slept at all)

If you've had a full, restful and restorative night's sleep this week, we envy you. If you're the type of person who opens their eyes at 7am sharp, bounds out of bed and gleefully greets the other early birds of the world, we are in awe.

I rely on lots of sleep and cherish it above all else, but for the last few months, I’ve been waking up between 2am and 4am every night, and struggling to go back to sleep. I’ve done everything – phone down-time, no caffeine, regular exercise, the list is endless. But still, I wake.

I’ve become very good at faking longer sleeps out of necessity. If you’re a mother of small children, if you suffer from anxiety, or if you’re generally just not a great sleeper, you might be interested in the following ways to fool the world into thinking you’re fully rested.As soon as you get up, drink a pint of water. It’ll not only liven up your metabolism for the coming day but it will refresh you and give your body back any hydration it lost during the night. headtopics.com

If you have a jade roller, make use of it. Not only will it aid lymph drainage, refreshing and plumping your whole face, but the coolness will liven up your under-eye area and make you feel more awake. No jade roller? Top model tip: put a spoon in the freezer for 20 minutes and use it under your eyes to de-puff.Rejuvenating your face with a jade roller is great, but a bit of facial massage for lymph drainage using your hands can be just the ticket.

Yes, the old reliable – a great concealer will tell all sorts of lies to both your mirror and anyone who encounters you the day after a crap night’s sleep. Start with a peach or orange-toned colour corrector, then go over that with your foundation. If needed, top that up with your usual concealer afterwards.: By clicking subscribe, you agree to receiving future communications from IMAGE and are happy for your data to be shared with IMAGE. headtopics.com

You Are What You Eat: SpicesAisling Larkin, Mindful Eating Coach and TV Chef joined Kieran today to chat through how to make the most of the spices in your cupboard... Read more ⮕

The most slept on thriller of recent years is returning for a second seasonSky has released the trailer for the second season of its time travel thriller series The Lazarus Project, a show more people should be watching. Read more ⮕

Francis Ngannou slept in parking lot for months whilst homeless in FranceNgannou, who fights Tyson Fury tonight, travelled through five countries on his journey to France before eventually settling in Paris and sleeping in an underground parking lot Read more ⮕

The Olympics started last night and people are already comparing the stadium to a vaginaThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Ireland's centurion savours a 'special' nightCaptain for the evening Diane Caldwell made her 100th appearance as Ireland comfortably beat Albania. Read more ⮕

Late Late Show: laughs aplenty as viewers react positively to night of laughs'All it takes is a few good guests and the new format is flying' Read more ⮕