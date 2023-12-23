How to Look After Your Gut Health During the Festive Season

One of the best things about Christmas is the food – juicy turkey, flavourful ham, rich gravy, along with copious amounts of alcohol, chocolates and sweets! However, all this heavy food, combined with larger meals and less exercise around the holidays, can lead to a range of gut issues, such as bloating, discomfort and reflux. We spoke to Melissa Dooley, a gastrointestinal physiologist from GastroLife, to see how we can look after our gut health this festive season.

Read more: Experts reveal exact time that your kids will wake up on Christmas morning Gut issues Bloating is one of the most common symptoms people experience around the holiday season. “There’s lots of different reasons why people get bloating,” Melissa says. “They may have constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), small intestinal bacterial overgrowth or a hormonal influence as well. “However, when it comes to Christmas time, bloating can be associated with our behaviour and the food we are eating.” One thing that can cause bloating is chewing with our mouths ope





