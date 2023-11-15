How to Create the Perfect Play Space for Kids

Lynn Mooney Murray, a mum of three and owner of kidstore.ie, a premium wooden toy and children’s lifestyle company, says there are some simple things we can do to plan that perfect play space in our home. Here, she explains how to create a space that will not only grow with your child, but will also bring joy and imagination to playtime.

Plan your space Whether you have an entire room or a corner nook to dedicate to your play space, the first step would be to map out the space that your main pieces of furniture (e.g. shelving, sofa, artwork) will take up in the room. One trick of the trade is to outline the dimensions on the floor and wall with masking tape. This way you can be certain that your new purchases will work within the space available. Read more: Mam of three explains cheap ways to keep kids entertained indoors and away from screens when it rains Having storage units that open at lower levels will allow kids to be able to access their toys easil

