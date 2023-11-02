How solid-state batteries could transform transport

Hype has been building since a series of announcements on the next-generation technology by the Japanese car manufacturer in June. Its market capitalisation has surged by $26 billion (€24.6 billion) since then.If successful, Toyota could start selling EVs that are safer, can recharge more rapidly and can drive 1,200 kilometres on a single charge – around double the company’s current average – as early as 2027.

A fully solid-state battery is an ideal of where we want to go. Today’s lithium-ion batteries will end up evolving to look like that “The excitement around solid-state batteries implies the existing set of solutions is not good enough. It’s self-evidently not true. Sales are growing at 20 to 30 per cent a year and almost everyone who tries them says they are never going back,” says Alex Brooks, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity. “Right now it’s a hyped-up research project.”

All batteries work in the same way: a stream of electrically charged atoms known as ions flow through a chemical material called an electrolyte from the anode to the cathode, the cell’s two electrodes, generating a current in the process.

The excitement around solid-state batteries implies the existing set of solutions is not good enough. It’s self-evidently not true “We’re confident that sulphide-based solid electrolytes are the most promising solution for battery EV issues such as cruising range and charging times,” Idemitsu’s chief executive Shunichi Kito said at a joint news conference with Toyota.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.