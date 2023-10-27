How Shamrock Rovers won their fourth consecutive league title

join their 1980s predecessors in winning four straight League of Ireland titles with a consistency from Stephen Bradley teams unmatched by any club since the FAI recruited Stephen Kenny in 2018.

“My thoughts to the board for quite some time were: ‘What are the plans to go again?’ That’s what I’ve wanted to do,” said Bradley. “I’ve got a feeling off a lot of people, not just at the club but around, that there is this magic number of four and then we just walk off into the sunset.

With a productive Rovers academy offset by an ageing first team and concerns about the budget to compete with the Shelbourne-Hull City project, backed by Turkish billionaire Acun Ilicali, the law of diminishing marginal returns is in motion. headtopics.com

Evidently, this was the year to catch Shamrock Rovers but they were allowed an awful start of five draws and a 2-1 loss to Ruaidhrí Higgins’ Candystripes before a 12-match unbeaten run had them six points clear entering the June break.

Derry City, in particular, have underwhelmed since chairman Philip O’Doherty warned last November that they were “coming for the league”. The FAI Cup holders further signalled their intent by signing Colm Whelan from UCD but the former Ireland under-21 striker suffered a second ACL tear within 12 months, after two appearances off the bench in April for his new club when he scored twice before the injury. The absence of a marksman cost them dearly. headtopics.com

There are compelling arguments for and against Rovers running out of steam in 2024 but a fit Liam Burt and teenager Naj Razi can help accelerate the drive for five. But sporting director Stephen McPhail must rebuild over the winter. The age profile of the squad demands it as goalkeeper Alan Mannus is 41 while Gaffney, Aaron Greene, Ronan Finn, Pico Lopes, Richie Towell, Lee Grace, Sean Gannon and Burke are all in their 30s.

