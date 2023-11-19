How I Spend My Money: An eCommerce Agent Saving for a Mortgage

I have rented in Dublin since I left home for college 13 years ago and have just recently moved back in with my parents in the Midlands to save for a mortgage.





🏆 30. thejournal_ie » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RTÉ provides legal note on meeting between Dee Forbes and Ryan Tubridy's agentA summary of the notes sent to PAC members stated that former RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes would “personally ensure that a portion of the sponsorship will always be apportioned to the individual” during a meeting with Ryan Tubridy's agent.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

'Supergrass' says NI police employed him as paid agentA former senior UVF commander has told a court in Belfast that he 'scuppered' a plan to kill 19 Catholic men in a minibus in June 1994.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

PICS: Can You Spot What These Estate Agent Photos Are Trying To Hide?!The website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

Markets Update: Shares at prospering Hotselworld plummet 7.5%Shares at online travel agent now stand at €1.22 after a tough morning of trade

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

‘Meticulously responsible’ Tom Martens portrayed in court as a loving father and grandfather who ‘follows the rules rigidly’Character witnesses describe former FBI agent who faces sentencing for manslaughter of Limerick man Jason Corbett

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

Molly and Tom Martens could spend as little as seven months in jailMolly Martens and her father, Tom, could spend as little as seven extra months in jail for the manslaughter of her husband Jason Corbett.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »