How houseplants can help combat condensation on windows

Ireland's temperatures have taken a tumble in recent weeks, with Met Eireann forecasting overnight lows of just 1C along with frost and ice. With autumn in full swing, many households are facing a seasonal challenge - the build-up of condensation on windows. Condensation is water beads that form when hot, moist air meets a cool surface. This common issue manifests on windows in the colder months due to warm air from inside the home hitting the cold glass windows.

Not only does it create a visual barrier on windows, if left untreated it can lead to more serious problems. If windows aren't maintained, the moisture could develop into dangerous mould that can cause health issues like asthma, eczema and bronchitis. In a bid to combat condensation, experts say that certain house plants that can help control moisture in homes naturally. Not only are houseplants good for decorating a room, but they can also be great for decreasing humidity in it. The key is to pick the type of plants that are particularly good for certain areas and don't need constant attention. How good a plant is at reducing humidity is all to do with its ability to absorb dew, fog and other moisture through its leaves. This moisture then moves down to its roots

