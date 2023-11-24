How gardaí struggled to contain the Dublin riots

It was shortly before 8pm and Garda in riot gear and shields were advancing down O’Connell Street. Nearby, an empty double-decker bus was on fire, as rioters also set a Luas tram alight, bringing chaos to Dublin city centre. The riot had spilled over from close to Parnell Street, where a Garda car had been set on fire and several gardaí injured, close to the site where three young children and a women in her 30s were stabbed earlier on Thursday.

Gardaí began advancing from O’Connell Street, Aston Quay and Westmoreland Street by 8.30pm, to remove rioters and clear the surrounding areas





