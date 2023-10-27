How flooring can transform a room from drab to dazzling

Pattern is a powerful design tool that can transform your room from drab to dazzling. But it’s easy to make mistakes and striking the balance between trendy and timeless requires some finesse. One way to introduce pattern to a room is with your flooring. Whether it’s a grand entrance hall or a tiny guest WC, here are some of the best ways to make a statement with your flooring to suit every style or budget.While flooring is a significant investment, it’s essential to strike a balance.

‘How are you meant to enjoy sex and a relationship?’ The reality of living with your parents in your 30sSaoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, together at last! They’ve collided, anyhow Chevron flooring by Optimise Design: Timber is always an excellent choice for flooring and works in almost any room in your home.Bathrooms are another ideal space where a patterned floor can be a standout feature. Something like hexagon mosaic tiles are a great way to blend pattern and practicality in a bathroom. They offer a gorgeous blend of pattern and texture and good slip resistance underfoot.

When creating a patterned tiled floor, you don’t need patterned tiles. A combination of plain ceramic tiles can create a striking design. A mix of two different coloured tiles in a chequerboard formation has a timeless appeal that works exceptionally well in bathrooms. headtopics.com

Use a colourful rug in an otherwise neutral room for ultimate impact, or take colours from your chosen rug to create a colour scheme for your room that feels effortlessly pulled together. A popular trend is layering rugs of different patterns, colours and textures to infuse your space with visual depth, warmth and interest.

