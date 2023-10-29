How do Ukrainians feel about plans to tighten support?

Ministers have been keen to downplay the Cabinet row over proposals to tighten up the so-called"offering" provided to Ukrainians arriving in Ireland.

But in the intervening days, Coalition party leaders and their representatives have insisted such reports are wide of the mark. What is clear, is that the topic is firmly on the political agenda, and the Government is examining the supports being provided to Ukrainians - including the amount of social welfare they receive.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Justice:"An examination of data collated between Member States indicates that 1 in 3 recent applicants for Temporary Protection in Ireland have previously registered for Temporary Protection elsewhere. headtopics.com

"We have to be supportive of Ukraine, but we also have to look at the entire package that we can provide to make sure it is sustainable because we want to be able to continue to support," he said.Mr Harris added that Minister O'Gorman was"quite rightly" highlighting a real issue to colleagues that must be grappled with and the responsible thing to do is to await formal proposals.

She said:"They'll work up to 19 hours a week but not more – many of them have the skills to work full-time but won’t because they’d lose their benefits." She said they were"in a state of complete confusion" and had no idea how long they had be in Ireland. headtopics.com

"I personally know five families who left Ireland because they thought it would be easier for them to rent in other countries. Ivanna Ibragimova makes a similar argument that Ukrainians are not one homogenous group and come to Ireland for different reasons.

Guest house owner seeks injunction over use of property for UkrainiansProperty should not have turned into accommodation for as many refugees as possible, owner claims Read more ⮕

Israel’ war cabinet: The five men who will determine the course of the conflictThe group faces crucial decisions over how to manage an expected ground invasion of Gaza Read more ⮕

Fallout from Cabinet meeting sees shift in Government’s stance on refugeesSome believe that Roderic O’Gorman’s intent is to highlight that a drastic slashing of Ireland’s offering to refugees is needed to make coming here less attractive and in turn lower the numbers arriving Read more ⮕

“Michelle would leave me:” Obama will not be joining Biden’s Cabinet next yearDespite rumours, Barack Obama has said that he will not be joining Joe Biden's Cabinet when he becomes US President next year. Read more ⮕

Ukrainian refugees no longer able to leave State-provided accommodationThe new regulations have reduced the length of time Ukrainians can leave their accommodation from seven days to zero Read more ⮕

Budget for refugees would be ‘better spent on most vulnerable population’, says Ukrainian professor in DublinUkrainians in Ireland say they moved to Ireland to escape the war, they ‘don’t think about supports’ and they ‘came to work’ Read more ⮕