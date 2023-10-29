How do I reclaim the funeral expenses for my brother who was separated from his wife?

Funeral expenses are a claim against a person's estate, and should be forwarded to whomever is administering it. Photograph: iStock

My brother’s solicitor told me he will not be dealing with my brother’s estate any more, as his wife’s solicitor will be dealing with it. He sent me an email last week stating that the undertaker sent him a bill for the funeral, and asking if I knew the name of the solicitor who is representing his ex-wife.

That's tough enough when everyone is pulling in the same direction. When you are dealing with fractured families, as in your case, it is even worse.It is not the case that your brother's estranged wife will not get everything. In fact, what she gets at all will be determined by the nature of her separation from her husband

But we’re too late for that here, so your brother’s estate is at the mercy of the Succession Act and the rules on intestacy. Whenever a person dies, whoever is managing their affairs has a responsibility to gather together details of all their assets and all their debts, if any

However, if a couple if simply living apart with no formal legal separation in place, the law will continue to see them as spouses and they will retain their rights to succession. Normally, where there is a will, this falls to the named executor in the will. Where there is no will, it is up to a relative or someone else to apply to the courts for a grant of administration.

