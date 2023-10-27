How can you increase your stamina during a marathon?

"The two big things are when we burn calories, humans are very poor at that - we produce an enormous amount of heat.

"Heat production is one of the biggest problems that we have, and we don't want the body to overheat. "So, then what we do is we sweat a lot to dissipate that heat, and when we sweat then we lose volume.'Two fuel tanks'"During a marathon we sort of use both tanks," he said.

"The problem is you've 100,000 calories of fat, on average, and you've only 2,000 calories of carbohydrates. "We use roughly around 100 calories per mile; so it means at around 20 miles we run our of our carbohydrates.Prof Moyna said preparations are also important. headtopics.com

"Ideally you want to make you arrive to the marathon well-hydrated and secondly make sure, very time you see a water station, you stop and take a little sip," he said."Make sure that you take a really good meal, high carbohydrate meal, maybe a night or two before it.

"The other thing that if you train for the marathon, it teaches your body to use fat rather than carbohydrates when you're actually running.Prof Moyna said physical stress can also impact on the body. headtopics.com

"The first one is our heart; when you're pumping out this enormous amount of blood... that can cause short-term damage to your heart," he said."The second one is every time your foot strikes the ground, you're going to take around 40,000 steps, and every one of them are high impact steps."Believe it or not you need to be very careful running down the hill - because it's running down the hill that actually causes the muscle trauma, not running up the hill.

