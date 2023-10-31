'How are we going to do this?' - Ciara Kelly on plan to 'retreat' from coastal erosion

A new Government report has listed a retreat away from the sea among the 'high-level risk management' policy options being considered.abandoning homes due to coastal erosion and flooding could be a likely prospect in the decades ahead.uncoordinated, reactive or emergency response" to events like major coastal storms."We have always developed our coastline, so most of our major cities - Cork, Galway, Dublin, Limerick - they are either on an estuary or they are on the sea.

"How are we going to do this? How can we afford to do this and what does it mean for all the people who currently live in those places?Ciara said adapting to these changes will be difficult."Or are we going to put some kind of coastal protections like they have in the Netherlands?"Presenter Shane Coleman said it is a stark indication of what is to come."I think, even with the weather, I think we're starting to see the impact of that.

"We're not saying Dublin is going to be dwarfed completely by water, there are going to be implactations here."We are going to do what has to be done," he added.Share this article

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HERDOTIE: “Rio 2016 Is My Big Aspiration” – Her.ie Speaks To Irish Runner Ciara EverardThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Kelly Osbourne revenge tweeted the phone number of her dad’s alleged mistressThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: 'I met John Kelly this morning at the grave and the two of us just cried'Donnelly delivers the performance of a lifetime to deliver an incredible ninth Tyrone title for the Trillick club.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Are fears over the cashless society exaggerated? Ciara O’Brien versus Conor PopeIs cash a spent force or are we in danger of rushing headlong into the virtual alternatives with no thought to the consequences?

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: David McIntosh And Kelly Brook Have Called It Quits… AgainThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: The trial of Jozef Puska - week two of the evidenceThe first time Ann Marie Kelly saw the footage of Jozef Puska cycling behind her as she walked her dog, was as she sat in the witness box of Courtroom number 13 in the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕