Houthi Fighters Vow to Continue Attacks on Israeli Ships

Houthi guards of honour carry the coffins of Houthi fighters who were killed in recent US-UK airstrikes, during a funeral in Sanaa, Yemen. Photograph: EPA Reuters quotes Mohammed Abdulsalam as saying: “Attacks to prevent Israeli ships or those heading to the ports of the occupied Palestine will continue.

" He added the group's position has not changed since US-led air strikes on Yemen, and that the group's demands are still for an end of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, and allowing humanitarian aid to the north and south of the strip.What is the risk of the conflict in Gaza escalating?The missile was fired towards the USS Laboon which was operating in the Southern Red Sea, US Central Command said in a statement, in what appears to be the first such attempt on a US destroyer.The incident follows warnings from Houthis and their allies of possible further military action in the aftermath of Friday's US-UK bombing of rebel-held areas in Yeme





Yemen's Houthi movement vows to continue targeting ships heading towards IsraelThe Yemen-based Houthi movement has said it will continue to target ships heading towards Israel after an attack by US and Britain in the early hours of Friday killed five of its members and wounded six. Houthi officials condemned the US and British strikes, which they said were aimed at “protecting Israel” and “stopping Yemen’s support for Palestinians”. US president Joe Biden called the attacks a “defensive action” after numerous Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping, saying he will not hesitate to order further military action if needed.

UK and US prepare for strikes on Houthi targets in YemenBritain and the US are poised to launch strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen, as the leader of the rebel group promises to respond to any assault with fresh attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza by Israeli forcesThree Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. The hostages were holding up a white flag, but a soldier felt threatened and opened fire, thinking they were terrorists. Two hostages were killed immediately, while the third was wounded and called for help in Hebrew.

Tánaiste calls for further sanctions against extremist Israeli settlersSanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza StripIsraeli planes and tanks bombarded three refugee camps in the centre of the Gaza Strip in heavier attacks than in previous days. Palestinians mourn the loss of their relatives killed in the bombardment.

Irish Taoiseach urges caution in labeling Israeli-Palestinian conflict as genocideTaoiseach Leo Varadkar warns against using the term 'genocide' to describe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stating that it is a complex issue involving multiple parties.

