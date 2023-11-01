House Tour: inside Zoë Jordan’s dreamy Mallorca home

This is evident looking around her Palma house. A pair of antique pictures from Hong Kong hang in the living space, overlooking a bespoke table that has made the move with her many times. Her art collection instantly makes any new space feel like home, she says, while she invests in neutral furniture that will work anywhere.

She and her family currently live in Palma, after a stint in the countryside. “When we first moved to Mallorca, I was fixed on a rustic lifestyle, but it didn’t suit me, it was too far from the buzz. Here, we’re able to walk to the, or for a coffee or an ice cream. I’ve got my electric bike, or a little Vespa to go out at night. For fashion, I need that interaction and culture, seeing people and what they’re wearing.

It’s an easy elegance that is a hallmark of her eponymous fashion label, known for its beautifully laid-back pieces. Her travels are also an inspiration for her clothes, Zoë explains, as well as “my environment, art and interiors. I tend to bring it back to clean lines, but with interesting colour palettes.”

The sofa on the terrace outside the main bedroom is scattered with cushions made from fabric brought back from South Africa. They’re not waterproof, which is not an issue in the sunny climate. It also suits the relaxed life her and her husband have built for their family here. One of the things that attracted her to Mallorca, Zoë explains, was memories of the freedom she experienced when living in Spain as a child.

