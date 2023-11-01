Hospitals told to free up beds by sending older patients to next available nursing homes

Remaining in hospital after treatment is not “a choice to be exercised” for patients whose discharge has been delayed, HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster and chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry warn in advice issued to all hospitals.

Louth flooding: 'We were part of the river ... we opened the back doors and let it run through' "We want to work compassionately with patients and families while equally ensuring that remaining in hospital post an acute phase of care is not any appropriate arrangement to continue or a choice to be exercised," according to Mr Gloster and Dr Henry.

The memo references the availability in south Dublin of long-term care beds, even while larger hospitals in the area have DTOC patients who are approved for nursing home places. “At all times the HSE wants to respect patient and public choice and self-determination as would be reasonable in any care context. However, it is recognised to be the case that what is available may have to be accepted while a patient’s choice is awaited.”

Emergency medicine doctors have welcomed the HSE’s new guidance, saying it can improve bed availability and reduce the time patients spend on trolleys. “It is unconscionable that a patient who needs an inpatient bed for acute treatment is unable to go to one because the bed in the acute hospital is being used for a patient who could have their care needs met elsewhere.

