Hospital Overcrowding Increases as Flu and Covid-19 Cases Rise

Hospital overcrowding increased sharply on the first day of the new year as flu and Covid-19 cases continued to rise. Hospitals are bracing themselves for further increases in patient attendances this week as the holiday season comes to an end. However, with trolley numbers so far running at about half the level recorded last year, a repeat of last year’s record overcrowding crisis is not expected.

There were 80 per cent fewer patients on trolleys over Christmas compared to the previous Christmas. Attendance at emergency departments remained relatively high throughout the Christmas period, and GP out of hours services were also very busy, the Health Service Executive said. “High levels of respiratory illness continue to circulate, and we are seeing increasing numbers of patients attending our EDs and subsequently being admitted due to respiratory symptoms





