Hospital Consultant Warns of Dangers of Dog and Cat Bites

A hospital consultant has warned of the dangers of bites from dogs and cats after an inquest heard how a Kildare man suffered a fatal blood infection after being bitten by his pet dog. Thomas 'Hack' Byrne (65), a father-of-one from Brownstown, The Curragh, Co Kildare died at Tallaght University Hospital on March 24, 2021 – two weeks after he suffered puncture wounds to his face after being bitten by his dog.

A hospital consultant told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that the case highlighted the need for people who are bitten by pets to receive medical treatment immediately





