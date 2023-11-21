Hospital Consultant Warns of Dangers of Dog and Cat Bites

A hospital consultant has warned of the dangers of bites from dogs and cats after an inquest heard how a Kildare man suffered a fatal blood infection after being bitten by his pet dog. Thomas 'Hack' Byrne (65), a father-of-one from Brownstown, The Curragh, Co Kildare died at Tallaght University Hospital on March 24, 2021 – two weeks after he suffered puncture wounds to his face after being bitten by his dog.
A hospital consultant told a sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that the case highlighted the need for people who are bitten by pets to receive medical treatment immediately
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Kildare Village seeks to sell some non-discounted goodsThe operators of Kildare Village are seeking to remove overly restrictive planning conditions that limit the ability of the retail destination to attract premium global brands.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »