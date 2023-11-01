‘Horrific’ Israeli attack on refugee camp not proportionate ‘in any shape or form’

Israel has admitted responsibility for the attack, claiming it killed a prominent Hamas commander and ‘numerous other Hamas terrorists’, while also collapsing a network of tunnels it says were running underneath the camp.Hamas has denied the presence of one of its leaders in the camp and accused Israel of attempting to justify what it describes as a “heinous crime against safe civilians, children, and women".

Palestinians search for victims in the rubble after Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, 31-10-2023. Image: UPI/Alamy He said Israel has a right to go after Hamas but the missile strike was not a proportionate response.

“When you bomb a refugee camp which is a town in itself of long duration - it's there for many, many decades - there is no doubt, many, many civilians will be killed,” he said. “Children will be killed and I do not believe it was a proportionate attack last evening in any shape or form.”

Israel has accused Hamas of using Palestinian civilians as ‘human shields’ to protect it military assets and insisted that its attacks on civilians do not breach international law. Palestinians mourn their victims after Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, 31-10-2023. Image: UPI/Alamy“The ICC - the International Criminal Court - who are very clear that they have jurisdiction in the Middle East, ultimately decides on what constitutes a war crime or not, but in my view, I mean, what is Israel saying?

