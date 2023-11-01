Homeowners allege developer ‘concealed’ likely noise from nearby factory, in legal action

‘My elderly mum is a good person, but she made my childhood and teenage years as painful as she could’How far will Rishi Sunak’s government go to deny the slaughter in Gaza?Sam Bankman-Fried denies knowing FTX money was missing, as he concludes testimony

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHMIRROR: Free home energy upgrades for homeowners who get certain social welfare paymentsThis handy grant could land you with free central heating and attic insulation if you qualify

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Herbal cannabis worth €3.7m seized at Dublin AirportHerbal cannabis worth an estimated €3.7 million has been seized at Dublin Airport. Revenue said that 185.84 kilograms of the drug was discovered concealed in boxes described as 'Work Shoes' and 'Spray Overalls'.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: ‘It’s absolutely devastating’ - Families may have to abandon homes due to coastal erosionThousands of homeowners could have to abandon their houses in coming decades because of rising sea levels. The Government are now saying we need a ‘manage...

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Families of Belfast’s Lost Boys to launch legal action over handling of investigationsDavid Leckey (12) and Jonathan Aven (14) went missing in 1969 and have never been found

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Storm Ciaran: Wet and windy weather to remain ahead of storm on WednesdayHeavy showers and longer spells of rain at times over Ireland with flooding likely in places

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: Storm Ciarán to hit Ireland on Wednesday night into ThursdayAreas already hit by heavy rains and flooding will likely be hit again later this week

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕