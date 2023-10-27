Homegrown by Jeffrey Toobin: Timothy McVeigh’s cautionary tale

A fireman at the Alfred P Murrah federal building in Oklahoma, April 1995, after the explosion killed 168 people. Timothy McVeigh was convicted of the bombing. Photograph: Reuters, a former soldier and gun enthusiast, set off a homemade bomb at the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma city, killing 163 people including 15 children.

Who was Timothy McVeigh? Jeffrey Toobin gives us the answers in his superbly detailed cautionary tale. McVeigh grew up in post-industrial Buffalo, in a suburb that voted forin 2020. His father was inattentive, his mother an absentee. He did well enough in school and fell under the allure of firearms as a boy, first a BB gun and next a .22 calibre rifle. After graduation he worked at Burger King and as a security guard. He spent every spare penny on weapons, among them an AR-15 assault rifle.

As many lost young men do, McVeigh joined the army. He was a model soldier and an expert marksman, and served with distinction in Iraq during Desert Storm. He wanted to join the elite Green Berets but failed to qualify and resigned with an honorable discharge. Unmoored, he drifted around the midwest, bunking with pals or sleeping in his car. He was a regular at gun shows, both buying and selling. headtopics.com

‘How are you meant to enjoy sex and a relationship?’ The reality of living with your parents in your 30sSaoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, together at last! They’ve collided, anyhow Six months later agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms arrived in Waco, Texas to press similar charges on the Branch Davidians, a vaguely religious sect. Again the Feds botched the job. In the initial foray, four agents and five Branch Davidians died. A stand-off ensued until the FBI launched a tear gas attack on the compound, causing a fire that killed 76 Branch Davidians.signed in 1993. He felt compelled to act before his rights and guns were taken away.

