Home retrofit: low-cost loans will help but homeowners left to deal with inflated prices

Retrofitting work to replace old windows with new high-efficiency double-glazed units at Elm House in Tallaght. 'The problem with upgrading is that doing so costs money... While grants are available, you will still need cash to plug the shortfall.' Photograph: Laura Hutton

Yes, while electricity and gas prices have started to fall, they still remain considerably higher than they were. The problem, of course, is that doing so costs money – a considerable amount at that. While grants are available, you will still need cash to plug the shortfall.

, which promises low-cost loans for homeowners. Underpinned by resources from the European Investment Bank Group, it’s expected people will be able to apply for the loans from early next year. As Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan noted, the goal of the loans is to assist “those households who don’t have the cash to be able to do the scale of the job that they might want to do” and that “the savings you make in the house in the bills help cover the cost of that loan”. headtopics.com

The product will likely be offered by existing lenders, who already offer their own range of green loans. If the EIB/Government backed loans can offer a loan at a rate of 4.5 per cent, for example, in line with current European Central Bank rates, this would lead to savings of about €328 on the An Post Money loan – not enough to get too excited about perhaps. Bringing it down to 3 per cent would be much more attractive, with total interest savings of almost €2,000 when compared with the An Post Money offering.

