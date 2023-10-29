Home and Away’s Marilyn Chambers Electrocuted In ‘Freak Accident’

One of Summer Bay’s most-loved characters Marilyn Chambers will be left fighting for her life in an upcoming storyline.when Marilyn is closing up after a shift at the diner, she gets electrocuted from an exposed wire on the floor.Marilyn’s husband John is distraught when doctors inform him that his wife is in an induced coma and viewers will have to tune in to see if she survives.spoke to Digital Spy: “John is horrified. This is his last chance at love in many ways and he is distraught.

Speaking about filming the tough scenes, Withington added: “I wanted to really get on screen the fear that John would have. The bedside hospital scenes are some of the toughest I’ve had to do.” “I wanted to really get on screen the fear that John would have. The bedside hospital scenes are some of the toughest I’ve had to do.

