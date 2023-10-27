Hollywood Hottie Spotted Holding Hands With Model

Just when it looked like our chances with Chris Pine had increased, he is seen looking cosy with another woman.hunk, who split from Dominique Piek last month, has already been spotted with another model, Amanda Frances.Pine and Frances were snapped holding hands on Friday night as they left Hollywood nightclub Bootsy Bellows.that the actor is enjoying life and in particular his new lady friend: “He is very attracted to her. They are having a good time.

Earlier in the month Pine revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he was in fact “single” and looking for love. He said he wanted someone who had “intelligence, beauty and a sense of humour” before adding: “You have to be able to carry a conversation after the initial attraction kind of dies down.”

