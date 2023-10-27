– Hollywood Heartthrob Crashes Hen Party in Sydney

and has starred in enough rom-coms to make our ovaries weak. Now Gerard Butler can add party entertainer to his list of talents.in Australia, was waiting on a boat hired by a hen party for the celebrations when the girls turned up.

We’re sure the fiancée was ecstatic for his bride-to-be… and not at all worried she’d be swooned by the Hollywood star.By Kat O'ConnorVogue Williams opens up about near-drowning incidentIs Kylie Jenner about to drop a fashion line named ‘Khy’? Everything we know so far

Read more:

Herdotie »

Inside Hollywood: Continuing the must see horror moviesthe scary season is upon us, we continue with our list of must-see horror movies with Lisa Cannon TV Host and Executive Producer of Spotlight. Read more ⮕

Les Battersby star's life now - homeless, booze addiction to Hollywood roleBruce Jones is best known for playing Les Battersby in ITV's Coronation Street, but his life away from the cameras has been eventful - from a broken marriage and to his Hollywood break Read more ⮕

Tributes paid as Sligo woman dies when car crashes into shopA woman who was killed in a horror crash in Sligo on Tuesday after a car crashed into a storefront has had tributes rolling in. Read more ⮕

Hollywood Actress Strips Off And Runs Around Luxury Department Store SelfridgesThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Graphic images of crashes at level crossings released by Irish RailSo far this year there have been 71 incidents at level crossings across the rail network Read more ⮕

All Strictly Giovanni Pernice's girlfriends from co-stars to Irish Love IslanderGiovanni Pernice has become known as the heartthrob of BBC's Strictly Come Dancing after wooing a long line of women in showbiz since making his debut on the dancefloor Read more ⮕