Hollywood Couple Tie The Knot In Chile

The 42-year old director of Hostel and Cabin fever married Izzo in her home country Chile in a bilingual ceremony that took place on the beach in Zapallar.
The stunning bride wore a Vera Wang gown and orange flower crown for the occasion, while Roth donned a navy Isaia tuxedo. The reception continued at the Cachagua Polo Club, where according to People magazine, guests were treated to a very cinematic snack – popcorn.
The snack boxes were adorned with photos from the couple's movies, including Green Inferno, Roth's 2013 adventure thriller starring Izzo. Thanking guests and well wishes from fans, Izzo posted a picture of her giving the peace sign to her Instagram account, captioning the snap "Gracias/thank you":