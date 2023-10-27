Hollyoaks Actress Reveals She’s Quitting The Soap

The 30-year old actress, who plays Mercedes McQueen in the Channel 4 soap, tweeted earlier today, announcing that she plans to ‘give her high heels a rest’:

Mercedes is leaving the village, she needs to give her high heels a rest- my feet are knackered Read all your lovely messages…. Jennifer’s decision follows the announcement that two of her on-screen family members – mum Myra McQueen, and Theresa McQueen – are set to return to the soap later this year.CorrieHolly Willoughby considering a move abroad after ‘year from hell’

