Holly Willoughby is back and people are freaking out over her €185 skirt

In addition to the duo’s banter on set, people just love to see what Holly is wearing and of course, fans were excited to see what she would choose for her first day back.

Today’s look features a leather midi skirt from Topshop’s Boutique range and it’s priced at £160 which works to about €185. Good morning from our new @thismorning home, strange to be back Television centre! Today’s look… skirt by @topshop shirt by @andotherstories shoes by @gianvitorossi necklace by @kirstielemarque #hwstyle?✨The skirt has now sold out but that hasn’t stopped people from raving about it with a number of people telling her that they “loved” her look.

Her white shirt is from & Other Stories and she’s wearing what might just be her favourite shoes, Gianvitto Rossi heels in a nude shade.During their absence, two teams have filled in with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes fronting the show last week. headtopics.com

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis also took over presenting duties but it’s clear that fans have their favourites with Holly and Phillip getting the most love. People even took to Twitter today to share their delight at the fact they were finally back on their screens.

