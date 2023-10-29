Holly Carpenter finally reveals her LoveLift collection (and you’ll love it)

Holly Carpenter has announced her new collection, LoveLift, an intricate jewellery line, with bangles and necklaces.

So here it is! ✨?✨ my very first jewellery collection ? each piece comes with it’s own carefully selected uplifting quote ♥️ #LoveLiftIt continues, “The LoveLift collection is there to make people feel special. Each carefully selected message on the packaging promotes positivity, self love & empowerment.”

The model took to Instagram at 9am to announce the good news, saying: “So here it is! My very first jewellery collection. Each piece comes with it’s own carefully selected uplifting quote.”Some of the quotes include, “Own who you are, “Live life inspired,” and “Let your dreams take flight.” headtopics.com

The entire collection is definitely centred around Holly, with little hidden pieces throughout the line. “All of the key elements of the LoveLift brand have been influenced by Holly’s loves and passions,” the new website reads.“The Dalmatian print on the packaging was an idea drawn from Holly’s love of dogs and the logo of the brand is Holly’s hot air balloon tattoo she has on her left wrist.

