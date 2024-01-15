Historic House in Danger of Collapse in Co Sligo

A historic house built in the 1800s near Easkey, Co Sligo, is in danger of collapse, according to a campaigner who has chronicled the decline of the property. Mayo-based David Hicks, author of two books about Irish country houses, has warned Sligo County Council that it is now a question of “when” rather than “if” Templeview House, a protected structure, will collapse unless urgent remedial work is undertaken to stabilise the building.

The Irish Georgian Society and An Taisce have both expressed concern about the risk to the house if remedial action is not taken. Mr Hicks, who previously worked as an architectural technologist with Mayo Country Council, said the scale of the deterioration of the house especially over the past six months was alarming.Do you really deserve the great job you have? “The worrying thing is you can see how quickly the roof has deteriorated over five years. The abundance of storms we are having at the moment has definitely had an impact on it and will continue to do so if there is no interventio





